By EUobserver

A UN court in the Hague convicted two former allies of late Serbian president Slobodan Milošević of war crimes for their role in financing and equipping Serb militias during the break-up of the former Yugoslavia, Reuters reports. Judges handed the former head of Serbia's state security service, Jovica Stanisic, and his subordinate Franko "Frenki" Simatovic 12 year sentences for aiding and abetting crimes committed in a Bosnian town in 1992.