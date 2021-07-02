Friday

2nd Jul 2021

Ticker

EU considers legal action against Poland over 'LGBT-free' zones

By

"We are checking if there is a violation of EU treaties" in the creation of 'LGBT-free' zones in Poland, said one EU official to Reuters, adding the process has not yet been completed. In March Poland's ruling party explicitly banned same-sex couples from adopting children, while more than 100 towns and areas have declared themselves "LGBT-free". Poland is already under a special EU probe for undercutting the rule of law.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Adrift at sea: an empty wooden boat

After leaving the French port of Marseille on Sunday, the Ocean Viking on Thursday morning spots an empty wooden boat at sea, an eerie prospect of what lies ahead as it plots a course south towards international waters off Libya.

Feature

Denmark shattering lives of Syrian refugees

Denmark is throwing out Syrian refugees, who risk violence and who made Denmark their home for years, in a test of the EU country's respect for human rights.

EU's Roma feel betrayed by silence on Czech killing

Roma community members have called on EU leaders to speak out against the brutal death of Romani man Stanislav Tomáš in the Czech Republic last month, with parallels drawn to the killing of George Floyd in the US.

EUobserved

Why not recreate the European Community?

The revival of a European Community might not be a solution that solves all problems, but it could be a positive way out of several deadlocks in which the EU finds itself.

Turkey formally exits treaty against gender violence

EU states Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia have not ratified the Istanbul Convention on women's rights, while Poland is on course to follow Turkey out of the accord.

News in Brief

  1. Reynders issues grave warning on primacy of EU law
  2. EU sanctions on Belarus let most potash exports go on
  3. German minister proposes EU funds cut for Hungary
  5. Undocumented migrants on hunger strike in Brussels
  6. UN court sentences Milošević aides to 12 years for war crimes
  7. France delays easing restrictions amid fears of fourth wave
  8. EU and UK agree ceasefire in 'sausage war'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

