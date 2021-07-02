By EUobserver

"We are checking if there is a violation of EU treaties" in the creation of 'LGBT-free' zones in Poland, said one EU official to Reuters, adding the process has not yet been completed. In March Poland's ruling party explicitly banned same-sex couples from adopting children, while more than 100 towns and areas have declared themselves "LGBT-free". Poland is already under a special EU probe for undercutting the rule of law.