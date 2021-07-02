Ticker
France delays easing restrictions amid fears of fourth wave
By EUobserver
France decided to delay the unwinding of Covid-19 restrictions in a southwestern region of the country, while the government's leading scientific adviser said a fourth wave of the virus was likely due to the emergence of the 'Delta variant', Reuters reports. The Covid-19 Delta variant, first found in India, is more transmissible than other forms of the virus, experts say, and has led some countries to reimpose travel restrictions.