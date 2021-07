By EUobserver

Cutting EU funds could be one way to punish Hungary for its recent anti-LGBTI laws, German interior minister Horst Seehofer said in the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper Wednesday. "I think cutting EU funding is one way to show that we are not standing idly by," he said. The Hungarian law "violates central values of the European Union. We must not and will not accept this," he added.