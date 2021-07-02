By EUobserver

The European Commission on Thursday adopted Slovenia's recovery plan, as the country took over the EU Council presidency. The EU will disburse a total of €2.5bn (€1.8bn in grants, €705m in loans). "It [the plan] combines investments for the green and digital transitions, with reforms of long-term care, healthcare, and pension systems for the benefit of all Slovenian citizens," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen.