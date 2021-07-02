Ticker
Slovenia recovery plan agreed, as EU presidency gets underway
By EUobserver
The European Commission on Thursday adopted Slovenia's recovery plan, as the country took over the EU Council presidency. The EU will disburse a total of €2.5bn (€1.8bn in grants, €705m in loans). "It [the plan] combines investments for the green and digital transitions, with reforms of long-term care, healthcare, and pension systems for the benefit of all Slovenian citizens," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen.