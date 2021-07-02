By EUobserver

Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer called European football's governing body UEFA "utterly irresponsible" for allowing big crowds at the tournament, Reuters writes. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the mixing of crowds in Euro 2020 host cities, travel and easing of social restrictions had driven up the number of new cases rose by 10 percent adding that a new wave is inevitable if football fans and others drop their guard.