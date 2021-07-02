By EUobserver

Two doses of Covid-19 vaccine appear to provide protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday. The head of vaccine strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said "it seems the four vaccines approved in the European Union are protecting against all the strains circulating in Europe, including the Delta variant." EMA approved Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.