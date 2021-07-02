Ticker
MEPs repeat call for Commission to reject Hungary recovery plan
By EUobserver
Several MEPs urged the EU Commission in a letter not to approve Hungary's Covid-19 recovery plan over concerns about fraud, corruption and LGBTIQ rights. The commission is expected to give its approval next week. "Citizens must be fully assured that the money of taxpayers is invested properly and not used to undermine the foundations of the EU," seven MEPs from Green, Liberal, Social Democrat and radical Left parties wrote.