By EUobserver

The head of the EU delegation to Belarus is to go back to Brussels "in the coming days", EU foreign-relations spokesman Peter Stano told EUobserver on Thursday. "By requesting that he [the ambassador] is recalled to Brussels for consultations, the Belarusian regime has taken another step to self-isolate. Keeping channels of communication open is crucial in times of crisis," Stano added. The move comes after the EU imposed economic sanctions.