By EUobserver

The head of the EU delegation to Belarus is to head back to Brussels "in the coming days", EU foreign relations spokesman Peter Stano told EUobserver Thursday. "By requesting that he [the ambassador] is recalled to Brussels for consultations, the Belarusian regime has taken another step to self-isolate. Keeping channels of communication open is crucial in times of crisis," Stano added. The move comes after the EU imposed economic sanctions.