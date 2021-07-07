Ticker
Merkel and Macron talk trade in China phone-summit
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel held a mini-summit by phone with Chinese president Xi Jinping Monday, to discuss "international trade, climate protection, and biodiversity" as well as the pandemic and "regional issues", Merkel's office said. It did not mention China's attacks on its Uighur minority or Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, which recently prompted EU sanctions and Chinese counter-sanctions, ruining prospects of a new China-EU investment treaty.