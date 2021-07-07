By EUobserver

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is the only EU leader in a new report on 37 national heads who are "press-freedom predators", according to French NGO Reporters Without Borders. Orbán "has steadily and effectively undermined media pluralism and independence since being returned to power in 2010," the NGO noted. Belarus, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Syria's leaders also made the list, which was last updated five years ago.