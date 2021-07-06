By EUobserver

Just eight of the 27 EU states have transposed a landmark EU law against plastic waste, which entered into force this weekend, into national legislation, according to the European Commission on Monday, Reuters reports. Even these adopted "bare-minimum requirements", green NGO Zero Waste Europe said. The law bans single-use plastics in straws, plates, cutlery, and cotton-bud tips. It also calls for 30 percent recycled plastic in drinking bottles from 2030.