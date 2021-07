By EUobserver

Germany has lifted its ban on British tourists and said those who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine either. It reclassified the UK, along with Portugal, Russia, India, and Nepal, despite concern over the 'Delta variant' of coronavirus spreading there. The UK, also on Monday, said it would lift all restrictions, including mask-wearing, from 19 July, but France has voiced wariness of an EU fourth wave of infections.