Taxpayers rather than polluting corporations pay for clean-up operations in Europe due to lax regulation, the European Court of Auditors, an EU financial watchdog, said Monday. "Polluters need to pay for the environmental damage they cause ... Up to now, though, European taxpayers have far too often been forced to bear the costs that polluters should have paid," the court's Viorel Stefan said, after a study of 42 clean-up projects.