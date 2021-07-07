Ticker
NGOs cast doubt over EU green bonds proposal
By EUobserver
The European Commission unveiled on Tuesday its Renewed Sustainable Finance Strategy - with a commitment to improve the sustainability expertise of financial advisers. The EU executive also published a legislative proposal for voluntary EU green bonds' standards. Bonds can be used in long-term projects, aligned with the so-called EU taxonomy. However, NGOs have raised concern over the possibility of labelling gas and nuclear energy as "green" investments.