By EUobserver

Belarus has threatened to halt transit of EU goods via its territory after Europe's recent economic sanctions. "First: not a step inside the Belarusian market; second: not a step through Belarus ... the same should be done with the Germans. Let [them] supply their products to China and Russia through Finland or Ukraine," Belarus president Aleksander Lukashenko said Tuesday, Reuters reports. He also jailed a political opponent for 14 years.