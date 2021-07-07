Wednesday

7th Jul 2021

Lukashenko lashes out at EU trade, political prisoners

By

Belarus has threatened to halt transit of EU goods via its territory after Europe's recent economic sanctions. "First: not a step inside the Belarusian market; second: not a step through Belarus ... the same should be done with the Germans. Let [them] supply their products to China and Russia through Finland or Ukraine," Belarus president Aleksander Lukashenko said Tuesday, Reuters reports. He also jailed a political opponent for 14 years.

Values? EU leaders must 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee'

Neither Commission nor EU leaders have reacted to the Austrian government's amorphous fight against "political Islam". Their silence is deafening over French president Emmanuel Macron's controversial draft 'separatism' bill. Or Social Democrat-led Denmark's legislation relocating asylum seekers to third countries.

Why the EU now needs a 'Green Prosecutor'

Could the Green Deal, the European Climate Law, the Just Transition Fund tackle illegal deforestation, arsons, water, air and soil pollution, traffic of ozone-depleting substances and protected species, poaching, overfishing etc.? The answer is clearly 'no', we need a prosecutor.

EU alarmed by anti-LGBTIQ riot in Georgia

Most EU countries, including Hungary, have voiced solidarity with LGBTIQ protesters in Georgia after a violent mob halted their Pride march on Monday.

  1. Shooting of crime reporter shocks Netherlands
  2. Twitter ordered to explain how it counters hate-speech
  3. Commission to push for greener EU buildings
  4. Germany arrests 75-year old alleged spy for China
  5. June 2021 was second-warmest ever in Europe
  6. Austria's far-right former deputy chancellor goes on trial
  8. NGOs cast doubt over EU green bonds proposal

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

