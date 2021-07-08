Ticker
Austria's far-right former deputy chancellor goes on trial
By EUobserver
Austria's far-right former deputy chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache went on trial Tuesday on charges of offering to change the law to secure financial favours for a party donor. He faces five years in prison. The charges came after police seized his phone and other materials when he also solicited money from a woman posing as a wealthy Russian in a sting in Ibiza, which triggered the collapse of Austria's then coalition.