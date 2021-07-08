By EUobserver

Germany has arrested a 75-year old politics expert on charges of spying for China. Klaus L., from the centre-right affiliated Hanns Seidel Foundation, gave China information on "current affairs" from 2010 to 2019, prosecutors said. He was also an informant for 50 years for Germany's homeland security service, the BND, German media said. He traveled widely in Asia and Russia and had reportedly been recruited at a conference in Shanghai.