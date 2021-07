By EUobserver

A French court has ordered Twitter to explain within the next two months what the company is doing to tackle hate-speech on its platform, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Lobby groups, including UEJF French Jewish students association, SOS Racisme and SOS Homophobie, have put pressure on Twitter to do more. A UK bill, announced in May, would fine 10 percent of companies' turnover if they failed to prevent online abuse.