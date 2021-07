By EUobserver

Dutch police have detained three suspects in the attempted murder of well-known organised-crime reporter Peter de Vries, who was shot in Amsterdam on Tuesday and who is in hospital, fighting for his life, according to Dutch media. "He is a national hero to us all. A rare, courageous journalist who tirelessly sought justice," Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, said. De Vries was shot five times, including once in the head.