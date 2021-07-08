Ticker
Top EU officials speak out on Dutch journalist shooting
By EUobserver
"This is a crime against journalism and an attack on our values of democracy and rule of law," EU Council president Charles Michel said Wednesday on the shooting, Tuesday in Amsterdam, of Dutch investigative reporter Peter R de Vries. EU Parliament president David Sassoli and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen echoed Michel. "Journalists must be able to do their important work freely," the Dutch royal family also said.