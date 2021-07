By EUobserver

Some 2,087 people died between January and June this year trying to reach Spain from Africa by sea, compared to 2,170 for all of last year, Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras has said, in what makes 2021 the deadliest year in the NGO's 14-year records. The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands was the most lethal, with 1,922 fatalities in 57 shipwrecks. The Alborán sea route also claimed 93 lives.