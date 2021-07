By EUobserver

The European Commission said on Wednesday that the EU economy is set to expand by 4.8 percent this year - around half a percentage point higher than provisions under the spring forecast. Growth is predicted to reach 4.5 percent in 2022. However, inflation is now forecast at 2.2 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2022. From 2022, pressures on consumer prices should moderate gradually, the commission said.