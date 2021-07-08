By EUobserver

Belarus has expelled the head of mission at the Lithuanian embassy in Minsk and the consul general in the town of Grodno, prompting Lithuania to take similar action, and leaving just one consular official from each country in place. "Regretfully [Belarus president Aleksander] Lukashenko chooses to close the door of diplomatic relations with Lithuania," Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said. The EU ambassador in Minsk was also recently expelled.