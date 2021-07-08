Thursday

8th Jul 2021

Ticker

EU commissioner misled MEPs on Tigray war, Ethiopia claims

By

Ethiopia's EU embassy has complained about EU Commissioner Janez Lenarčič's recent statement to MEPs, in which he said Ethiopia was laying "siege" to its rebellious Tigray region and using "starvation as a weapon". Lenarčič's "regrettable" comments "ignore the facts on the ground," the embassy told EUobserver in a letter Wednesday. Similar recent comments by EU envoy and Finnish minister Pekka Haavisto would also "not help alleviate the crisis", it said.

Hungary's recovery ratification on hold, amid anti-LGBTIQ row

The EU Commission and most MEPs have called on Hungary on Wednesday (7 July) to repeal discriminatory new laws against LGBTIQ people or face legal consequences. Meanwhile, the commission is assessing Budapest's Covid-19 pandemic recovery plan.

Violence against women costs EU €290bn a year

The European Institute for Gender Equality has estimated that the annual cost of gender-based violence against women in the EU at €290bn. One-in-three women in the EU aged 15 or over has experienced physical and/or sexual violence.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

The final round of food distribution will be on Friday, possibly leaving the 572 people rescued by the Ocean Viking without sustenance, as tensions begin to rise. Of those rescued, 183 are minors, including 41 aged 15 or younger.

  2. EU commissioner misled MEPs on Tigray war, Ethiopia claims
