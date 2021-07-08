By EUobserver

The coronavirus epidemiological curve is rising fast among young people in Spain and the country's regions are accelerating the implementation of new measures to contain the infections among adolescents and the 20-30 group, El Pais writes. Catalonia announced that it would be closing nightlife venues once more. Other regions are pushing for mass testing among young people. Castilla y León has opted to slow down its deescalation of anti-coronavirus measures.