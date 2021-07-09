By EUobserver

The European Commission has imposed a €875m fine on Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche for forming a cartel, restricting competition in emission-cleaning technology for diesel cars. "Over five years, the car manufacturers deliberately avoided to compete on cleaning better than what was required by EU emission standards…despite the relevant technology being available," EU anti-trust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday. This is separate from the previous 'dieselgate' scandal.