Friday

9th Jul 2021

Ticker

EU fines five German car makers €875m over 'cartel'

By

The European Commission has imposed a €875m fine on Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche for forming a cartel, restricting competition in emission-cleaning technology for diesel cars. "Over five years, the car manufacturers deliberately avoided to compete on cleaning better than what was required by EU emission standards…despite the relevant technology being available," EU anti-trust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday. This is separate from the previous 'dieselgate' scandal.

Croatian and Slovak courts seen as 'least independent'

Independence of courts in Austria, in Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherland and Denmark is seen as very, or fairly, good, according to a survey published with the EU Commission's annual justice scoreboard.

Opinion

How Slovenia is undermining EU's environmental ambitions

Thee international community needs to act to prevent the environmental destruction being orchestrated by Slovenia's populist prime minister, Janez Janša - especially now his country has the EU's rotating presidency.

Stakeholder

Pandemic recovery spotlighted at Prague European Summit 2021

This year's Prague European Summit will focus on three main topics - the post-pandemic recovery, EU external relations - especially in the Neighbourhood Policy - and future trends and policies, with a focus on the 'digital decade'.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Tunisian man throws himself overboard

In a fit of desperation, a young man from Tunisia threw himself over board. He was quickly rescued. But others have made similar threats, if no solution is found, including a 38-year old pregnant woman from Libya.

