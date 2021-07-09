Ticker
Johnson announces end to UK military mission in Afghanistan
By EUobserver
British prime minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of Britain's military mission in Afghanistan, 20 years after the post-9/11 invasion that started the "war on terror", The Guardian writes. The prime minister confirmed to MPs that the intervention, which claimed the lives of 457 British soldiers, would end even as the insurgent Taliban were rapidly gaining territory in rural areas, as British, US and other forces withdrew.