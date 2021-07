By EUobserver

The European Parliament in a resolution on Thursday condemned Hungary's anti-LGBTIQ legislation with 459 votes for, 147 against, and 58 abstentions. MEPs said urged the EU Commission to take legal action. MEPs also note that "these human-rights violations are part of a broader political agenda to break down democracy and the rule of law, including media freedom, and should be considered a systemic violation of EU values".