Ticker
Asylum-seeking is not a crime, UK prosecutors say
By EUobserver
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday it would not charge asylum seekers with offences, such as "illegal entry", because they had normally not broken any other UK laws and would "be better dealt with by removal" than criminal proceedings. The decision came after the Home Office tried to tighten anti-immigration laws in its Nationality and Borders Bill earlier this week, which made entering the UK without permission a criminal offence.