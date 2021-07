By EUobserver

"We will never, ever accept a two-state solution. We are firm on that and very united," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in Nicosia Thursday, referring to Turkey's proposal for how to solve a 40-year old frozen conflict on the island. "If they [Turkey] speak to one of our member states, like for example Cyprus, in whatever tone, they speak to the European Union," she also said.