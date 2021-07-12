By EUobserver

The PAS party of pro-Western Moldovan president Maya Sandu conducted early parliamentary elections on Sunday, according to data from the Central Election Commission, on a platform to fight corruption and implement reforms, Reuters reports. After 37.16 percent of the ballots were counted, the PAS won 42.34 percent of the vote, while the Socialist and Communist bloc obtained 33.86 percent. Preliminary results are expected to be announced on Monday.