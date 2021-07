By EUobserver

Sunday's elections in Bulgaria ended with another inconclusive result, with the centre-right Gerb party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov and the anti-establishment There Is Such a People party both on some 23 percent, according to exit polls. The snap vote was called after failed coalition talks in April, with the Socialists coming in third (13 percent) and the anti-corruption Democratic Bulgaria party fourth (12.8 percent).