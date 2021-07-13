By EUobserver

Thousands of Cubans poured into the streets of major cities such as Havana and Santiago on Sunday, as well as scores of other towns, with demonstrators calling for an end to the communist government, Deutsche Welle reports. Demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Down with the dictatorship" and "We want liberty." The protesters were incensed by long food lines, rising prices, and the lack of vital medicines during the coronavirus pandemic.