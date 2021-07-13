By EUobserver

Iran has rebuked Slovenian prime minister and temporary EU presidency-holder Janez Janša for giving a video-speech at an event in Berlin hosted by the NRCI, an Iranian opposition group in exile, on Sunday. It was "against diplomatic norms", Iran's state-owned Iran news-agency said. The event was backed by senior US politicians. The NRCI is hunted by Iran after carrying out attacks on its territory following the Islamic revolution.