Monday

12th Jul 2021

Iran rebukes EU's Janša for endorsing hated group

By

Iran has rebuked Slovenian prime minister and temporary EU presidency-holder Janez Janša for giving a video-speech at an event in Berlin hosted by the NRCI, an Iranian opposition group in exile, on Sunday. It was "against diplomatic norms", Iran's state-owned Iran news-agency said. The event was backed by senior US politicians. The NRCI is hunted by Iran after carrying out attacks on its territory following the Islamic revolution.

Industry lobbied against quick climate action in 'Fit-for 55'

A new report reveals how key industry groups in Europe have been actively lobbying against some of the upcoming proposals under the 'Fit for 55' package, to weaken climate regulation - despite their public support for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mammoth green package out This WEEK

Aside from the green package, Poland will also be the centre of attention. Two decisions by the controversial Constitutional Tribunal could affect the country's EU future. Belarus' border with Lithuania will also be in the spotlight.

Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, 'join Schengen' call by EU Parliament

The request was included in the European Parliament's annual report on the functioning of the Schengen area, and received overwhelming support from MEPs, with 505 votes for, 134 against, and 54 abstentions. The EU Commission has made a similar request.

Use the summer to prepare for a safe return to school

If we are to prevent the pandemic from having a life-long impact on an entire generation of children and young people - especially the most marginalised - we must ensure that schools reopen and stay open safely.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Eritrean boy first to step onto Italian soil

SOS Mediterranee's Ocean Viking carried out six rescues since the start of July. After a week of high tension, the NGO was finally given a port of safety in Sicily's port of Augusta on Friday.

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

