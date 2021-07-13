Tuesday

13th Jul 2021

Ticker

Ankara renews East Mediterranean escalation

By

Turkey's energy ministry has filed a request for new licensing of explorations by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the area between southern Turkey and Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus. The area in question includes not only parts of the territorial waters of Turkey, but also a significant part of Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the coast of the northern, occupied, part of the island.

EU urges Cuba to let people protest

The Cuban government should listen to its people's grievances instead of reacting with a crackdown on the biggest demonstrations there in 30 years.

EU may delay approval of Hungary's recovery plan

The EU executive is analysing the latest replies it received from the Hungarian authorities which only arrived last Friday. MEPs have urged the commission not to approve Hungary's plan until an effective anti-fraud system is in place.

Analysis

'Fit for 55': what is it, and why now?

The European Commission will unveil its 'Fit for 55' package of revised climate and energy laws this week. We take a look at what is expected to be in it - and why it matters.

EU threatens to suspend visas from Belarus

Minsk suspended an EU-readmission agreement in June. Now the European Commission announced similar threats, possibly making it more difficult for Belarusians to travel to the EU.

Opinion

Who are right-wing forces that attacked Georgia's LGBTIQ+ ?

Just weeks before Tbilisi Pride, the ultra-conservative Georgian activist, Levan Vasadze, who is affiliated with the group that organised the counter-protests, held a press conference at the Tbilisi Marriott Hotel.

