Ticker
Ankara renews East Mediterranean escalation
By EUobserver
Turkey's energy ministry has filed a request for new licensing of explorations by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the area between southern Turkey and Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus. The area in question includes not only parts of the territorial waters of Turkey, but also a significant part of Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the coast of the northern, occupied, part of the island.