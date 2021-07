By EUobserver

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Monday that the gap in Covid-19 supplies is "hugely uneven and inequitable," Reuters reported. He added countries and regions should not order more millions of doses before other countries have supplies to vaccinate their health workers and most vulnerable, specially when the Delta variant is "driving a new spike in Covid-19 cases and death".