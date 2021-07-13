By EUobserver

Prime minister Mark Rutte admitted on Monday coronavirus restrictions had been eased too early, reimposing restrictions in a bid to halt the surge of Covid-19 cases in the country, Reuters reported. "We had poor judgement, which we regret and for which we apologise," Rutte said. Infections have increased eightfold in a week, reaching their highest level in 2021. Meanwhile, several organisations joined a lawsuit aiming to overturn the restrictions.