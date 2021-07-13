Ticker
EU to sanction Lebanon leaders one year after Beirut blast
By EUobserver
As the first anniversary of the deadly Beirut explosion approaches, the EU said it hopes to develop the legal framework for sanctions targeting Lebanese leaders by August. More than 11 months since Lebanon's government resigned in response to the blast in August 2020, the country is still headed by a caretaker government. The EU said the sanctions would be "balanced" against people from Lebanon's various ethnic, sectarian, and political divides.