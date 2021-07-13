By EUobserver

EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borrell said Slovenia's prime minister Janez Janša did not speak for the EU, despite holding the EU presidency, when he went on an anti-Iran regime rant in video-talks with an Iran opposition group this weekend. Janša's comments "did not represent the European Union, most definitely not ... they were certain opinions of the Slovenian prime minister," Borrell said Monday, amid sensitive, EU-chaired Iran nuclear non-proliferation talks.