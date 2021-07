By EUobserver

Ethiopian officials involved in blocking aid to the war-torn Tigray region should face EU sanctions, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said Monday. Ethiopia was using "famine as a weapon of war", with over 1.8 million people at risk of starvation, he said. "Water in the Nile can be used in a way that benefits everyone," Borrell also said, on Ethiopia's plan to launch a new dam, threatening Egypt's supplies.