Israels new foreign minister, Yair Lapid, told EU counterparts in Brussels Monday the new Israeli coalition, which included hardliners, had no plan to create a Palestinian state. "It's no secret that I support a two-state solution. Unfortunately, there is no current plan for this," Lapid said. "If there's eventually a Palestinian state, it must be a peace-loving democracy," he added, while pledging support for humanitarian and economic aid to Palestinians.