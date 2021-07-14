Ticker
EU approves first batch of Covid-19 recovery funding
By EUobserver
EU finance ministers on Tuesday approved investment plans from 12 member states - including Italy, Spain and France - paving the way for the first payments of grants and loans from the bloc's €800bn Covid-19 recovery fund to boost the economy. Plans from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Slovakia were also given the green light. The next group of plans could be approved on 26 July.