Ticker
EU drug regulator reviewing J&J vaccine for rare side-effect
By EUobserver
The European Medicine Agency told Reuters on Tuesday that it is analysing data on rare cases of nerve disorder, discovered among some of those who receive the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in the US. The review comes after the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning for a rare side-effect called Guillain-Barre syndrome, which occurs when one's immune system damages the nerves. Most people recuperate from it.