Wednesday

14th Jul 2021

Ticker

Belarus: Lithuania permits mass detention of asylum-seekers

By

Lithuania's parliament has approved the mass detention of asylum-seekers and restricted their rights to appeal, in a bid to deter the newly-high numbers crossing the border from Belarus. Reuters writes. Some 84 members of the 141-seat parliament voted to pass the law, brushing aside protests from Red Cross and other non-government organisations saying it violates Lithuania's international obligations and migrants' rights.

Delta variant poses 'mandatory' vaccination dilemma for EU

The spread of the more contagious Delta variant has prompted authorities in member states to accelerate inoculation campaigns, and even make vaccination mandatory - in a bid to halt the new surge of cases and avoid lockdowns in the autumn.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

NGO sea-rescue mission exposes reality of EU 'values'

The NGO search-and-rescue vessel Ocean Viking was the only civilian ship at sea. In the span of just four days, it saved nearly 600 people - often in a race with an aggressive Libyan coast guard.

Column

How to make 'Fit for 55' fit for citizens

The first battle of the 'Fit for 55' package has to be fought on the home front. Europe will also have to win the battle for the hearts and minds of citizens, mindful of the 'yellow vests'-style protests.

Opinion

The EU and WTO: rethinking trade matters

The EU must differentiate between temporary and Covid-19-related action from permanent changes before making any final decisions based on the new EU trade policy strategy.

EU urges Cuba to let people protest

The Cuban government should listen to its people's grievances instead of reacting with a crackdown on the biggest demonstrations there in 30 years.

EU may delay approval of Hungary's recovery plan

The EU executive is analysing the latest replies it received from the Hungarian authorities which only arrived last Friday. MEPs have urged the commission not to approve Hungary's plan until an effective anti-fraud system is in place.

News in Brief

  1. UN: migrant deaths-at-sea more than double in 2021
  2. Spain urges Cuba to free Spanish newspaper correspondent
  3. Missing Russian data undermines EU approval of Sputnik V
  4. Bosnia and Herzegovina 'not in line' with EU aspiration
  5. Experts call on EU to back vaccines IP-waiver
  6. Poland puts off explosive verdict on EU law
  7. France fines Google €500m in news copyright row
  8. EU approves first batch of Covid-19 recovery funding

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

