By EUobserver

Poland has postponed a Constitutional Court verdict, on whether EU or Polish law has primacy in the country, from Tuesday until at least Thursday. The EU Commission has urged Poland to scrap the procedure, in a court stuffed with political loyalists of the ruling, eurosceptic PiS party. Polish human rights Ombudsman Adam Bodnar also said Tuesday the process "sooner or later will lead to Poland's removal from the EU".